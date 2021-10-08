CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 34.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CX opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

