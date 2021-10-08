CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 2,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 122,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

