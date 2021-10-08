Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Up to $42.79

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.79, but opened at $44.19. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after buying an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 105,727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.