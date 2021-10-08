Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Up to $42.79

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.79, but opened at $44.19. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after buying an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 105,727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
