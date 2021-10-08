Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPYYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,264. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

