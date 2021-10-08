Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.29

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 13940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

