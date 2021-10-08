Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.29

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 13940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

