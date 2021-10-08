Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Holdings Lowered by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Century Casinos worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 759,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 515,874 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Century Casinos by 658.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 513,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 3.16.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

