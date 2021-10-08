Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Down 7.9%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 5,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 193,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 18.97, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.53). Analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,548,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,254,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,865,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,266,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,347,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.