Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CERE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.18. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after buying an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

