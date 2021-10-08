Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $120.04.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

