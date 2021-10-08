CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.06

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 1623912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.95.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Insiders have sold 1,017,275 shares of company stock worth $1,784,782 over the last ninety days.
About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
