CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.06

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 1623912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Insiders have sold 1,017,275 shares of company stock worth $1,784,782 over the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

