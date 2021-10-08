Chainlink One Day Volume Reaches $897.81 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion and $897.81 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.15 or 0.00048630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00230776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.