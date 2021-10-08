ChainX Hits Market Cap of $49.69 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and $1.32 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00008026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00060640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00091676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00136919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,246.79 or 1.00294814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.61 or 0.06536528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

