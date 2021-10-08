Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Acquires 29 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($194.37).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Paul Abberley purchased 30 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £153.30 ($200.29).

On Friday, August 13th, Paul Abberley purchased 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £147.03 ($192.10).

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 510 ($6.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 509.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 397.62. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of £265.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

