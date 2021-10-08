Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Charter Communications worth $1,545,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $741.95 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $772.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

