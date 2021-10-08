ChartEx (CHART) Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $447,405.09 and $2,451.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00145663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00092284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.66 or 1.00194586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.75 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

