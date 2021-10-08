ChatCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $110,518.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,591.29 or 1.00004910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00536108 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004752 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

