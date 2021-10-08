Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Chegg posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. 96,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

