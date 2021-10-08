Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,740 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.37% of Chegg worth $44,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

CHGG stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. 51,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,713. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

