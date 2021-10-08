Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Chemed worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $420.48 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.89.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.