ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Raised to $101.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 162.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $18.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 145,174,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 106.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 312.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

