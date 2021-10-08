ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 116.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $19.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,440. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

