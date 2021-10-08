Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.05 and traded as low as C$11.60. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.79, with a volume of 13,110 shares changing hands.

CHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a current ratio of 39.46. The company has a market cap of C$197.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In other Chesswood Group news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,184.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,873,784 shares in the company, valued at C$21,497,174.32. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

