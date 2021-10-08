Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,372 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $125,336,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 625,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

