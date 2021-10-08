Chia Network Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $173.54 or 0.00319972 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $274.58 million and approximately $32.30 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.20 or 0.99862621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.00 or 0.06372192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

