Chimpion Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00005718 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 11% against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $98.37 million and $909,723.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00246744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00103493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

