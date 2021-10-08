China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.64. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 13,778 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
