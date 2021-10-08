ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $33.09

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.09, but opened at $32.20. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

