Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPRQF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.