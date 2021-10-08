Chonk Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $43.51 or 0.00079093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $4,642.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00227149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

