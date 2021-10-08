Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Reduced by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 14,570.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 192,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,578,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

