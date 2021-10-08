Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

CB opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

