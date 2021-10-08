Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2,783.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $246.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

