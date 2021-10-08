CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 33,308 shares.The stock last traded at $20.82 and had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.