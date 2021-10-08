CIBC Boosts Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$8.75

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CLIQ opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.89. Alcanna has a 52-week low of C$4.73 and a 52-week high of C$8.73. The firm has a market cap of C$293.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.19.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

