CIBC Lowers Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Price Target to C$15.00

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:TLRY traded down C$0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.15. 1,117,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,923. Tilray has a 1-year low of C$13.05 and a 1-year high of C$27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

