CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCH. National Bankshares upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of RCH opened at C$44.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.54. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$32.49 and a 52-week high of C$46.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

