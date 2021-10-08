CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

TSE BIR traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.66. 1,459,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,820. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.40. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$7.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

