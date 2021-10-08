CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.08% from the stock’s previous close.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.96.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.32. 400,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,352. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$906.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

