CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.93.

DPM traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.18. The company had a trading volume of 833,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.06.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 47,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 145,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,115,296. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$4,555.60. Insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 over the last quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

