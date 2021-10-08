CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.93.
DPM traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.18. The company had a trading volume of 833,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.06.
In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 47,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 145,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,115,296. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$4,555.60. Insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 over the last quarter.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
