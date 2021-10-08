CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 35,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,300.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 37,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,680.00.

On Friday, September 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,135.00.

On Monday, September 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 33,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,115.00.

On Monday, September 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$325.00.

On Friday, September 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,397.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 32,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,360.00.

MBA remained flat at $C$0.64 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,604. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.35 million and a PE ratio of -8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

