Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.