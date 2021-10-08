Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Melanie W. Barstad Sells 3,011 Shares

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.49 and a 200 day moving average of $371.74. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

