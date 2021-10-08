Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,895 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $178,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,640,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,455,000 after buying an additional 1,173,190 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,867.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 272,424 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,018.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 968,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 949,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $55.07. 157,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,035,738. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

