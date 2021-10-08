Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,023 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PetMed Express worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 346,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 635.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter worth $2,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 138.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $26.53 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.54.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

