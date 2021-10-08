Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,490 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

