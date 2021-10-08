Citigroup Inc. Acquires 17,950 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.