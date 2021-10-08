Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,686 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 341.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CPK opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

