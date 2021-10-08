Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,500 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUDS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

