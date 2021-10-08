Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 450,645 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

