Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,045 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Astec Industries worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Astec Industries by 59.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Astec Industries by 49.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

